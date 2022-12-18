Bengals vs Buccaneers: Breaking down the Week 15 announcers
Sunday marks the first time (and potentially the only time) we'll see Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head with Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burrow was compared to Brady coming out of college and made it to the Super Bowl in just his second year in the league. We all know Brady has been to a few Super Bowls himself.
While this matchup isn't as exciting as fans anticipated it being when the schedule was released in May, the quarterbacks alone make it a notable game for Week 15. Who doesn't want to watch Burrow go up against Brady?
The Bengals are also one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a five-game win streak and hoping to drop Tom Brady to a career-worst 6-9 record. His team is somehow still leading their division, for what it's worth so this is a game between two playoff teams, as of now.
With such a high-profile match-up on the horizon, it shouldn't surprise anyone that CBS is rolling out the red carpet for this one.
Bengals vs Buccaneers Week 15 announcers
It'll be the No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson in the booth and on the sidelines for Bengals vs Bucs, a shock to literally no one, even if the Buccaneers aren't very good this season.
Bengals fans are psyched to have this team calling the game because they've done well whenever the No. 1 CBS crew has been assigned to their upcoming matchups, notching a 3-1 record.
Let's hope that record moves to 4-1.