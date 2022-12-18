Bengals vs Buccaneers Week 15 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactives for their Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest names not to take the field for the reigning AFC champs this week are Mike Hilton, Hayden Hurst, and Trey Hendrickson.
Here is the complete list of Bengals inactives, courtesy of NFL.com.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 Inactives Report
CB Mike Hilton (knee)
CB Jalen Davis (thumb)
OL D’Ante Smith (healthy)
OL Jackson Carman (healthy)
TE Hayden Hurst (calf)
DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist)
As mentioned above, Hilton, Hurst, and Hendrickson won't suit up for this one. Davis' absence means the Bengals will be forced to roll with two rookies at cornerback, as Dax Hill will man the slot. Carman and Smith continue to sit on the sidelines rather than serve as backups for the OL.
Starting two rookie cornerbacks against Tom Brady is scary but we'll see if Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt can rise to the occasion.
Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are not listed so they'll be active. We'll have to see how much they end up playing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 Inactives Report
QB Kyle Trask
WR Julio Jones
CB Jamel Dean
DL Vita Vea
OLB Genard Avery
OT Tristan Wirfs
OLB Carl Nassib
The biggest names not playing for the Bucs on Sunday are Dean, Vea, and Wirfs. The Bucs have dealt with injuries throughout the season and it's a big reason why they've been a disappointing team.