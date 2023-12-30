Bengals vs. Chiefs best anytime touchdown scorers for Week 17
The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game infront of them when they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Beating the Chiefs is going to be pivotal to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they enter the game as significant underdogs.
If you want to place a few anytime touchdown bets, you've come to the right place. All you need for these wagers to win is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. It's really that easy!
If you want to get in on the action, you should place your bets at Bet365. For a limited time, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager!
Bet on the Bengals at Bet365 now!
Best Anytime TD Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD
- Drew Sample Anytime TD
Joe Mixon Anytime TD
The weakness of this Chiefs team is their inability to stop the run which has cost them at times this season including last week against the Raiders. That should set up Joe Mixon to have a big game which could include a touchdown. He has had a bit of a down year from a yards per carry perspective, but he still has eight touchdowns on the season and is well poised to score his ninth on Sunday.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD
Even if Ja'Marr Chase returns to the lineup, Tee Higgins is going to be a solid bet to score a touchdown against the Chiefs. He has been a touchdown machine lately, scoring three times in his last two games while seeing a combined 16 targets in them. With his odds north of +250, I see no reason why we shouldn't bet on him to find the end zone once again.
Drew Sample Anytime TD
Drew Sample is coming off a game where he hauled in three receptions for 23 yards. His role will likely be reduced if Chase ends up playing, but he could still be very much worth at +1000 if you're looking for a longshot or dark horse play.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!