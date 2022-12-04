Bengals vs Chiefs Best Bet for Week 13
Week 13 is a huge game for the Cincinnati Bengals. A win against the Kansas City Chiefs would keep them alive in both the AFC North and No. 1 seed race but a loss will wipe those hopes and dreams away.
For those who enjoy betting on games, let's check out the best bet for Week 13's massive matchup against the Chiefs.
Bengals Best Bet: Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing TDs (+172)
Iain MacMillan of BetSided thinks that it's wise to bet on Burrow to find the end zone with his arm on more than two occasions in this game. He points out that the Chiefs have allowed the second-most touchdowns per game and how this is a slam dunk considering Burrow has been on fire and is getting his favorite target back.
"This may come as a surprise, but the Kansas City Chiefs are allowing the second most touchdowns per game this season, giving up an average of 2.0. That should bode well for Burrow today, especially considering he's set to get back his best weapon, Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow threw for four touchdowns against the Chiefs in their regular season meeting last year."- Iain MacMillan, BetSided
As MacMillan mentions in the blurb above, Burrow had four passing touchdowns in the Week 17 meeting between these two so he's no stranger to putting the ball in the end zone against them. Team Rankings has the Chiefs at No. 21 in terms of passing yards allowed (so they've allowed the 11th-most yards through the air).
This game has the makings of a shootout so Burrow tossing for at least two touchdowns is absolutely doable.
