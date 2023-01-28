Bengals vs. Chiefs best same game parlay picks for AFC Championship Game
You heard it all year, from Joe Mixon to Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals all believed that after making the Super Bowl a season ago, they were the team to beat in the AFC, not Buffalo, and certainly not Kansas City.
Now, that’s come true, even with the Bengals on the road for the second straight AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium, they’re favorites over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
We only have three more football games left this year, so instead of just betting a side or a total, we’re putting together a same game parlay. That way we can have a full betslip and a shot to cash in big during Championship weekend in the NFL.
Instead of just backing the Bengals we’re going to ride with Joe Burrow and his weapons, and maybe even trust Lou Anarumo’s defense to limit Mahomes and his.
I put together this four-leg, one-game parlay in the BetMGM Sportsbook, and it pays out +400 that means a $25 bet pays out $125. Let’s go!
Best same game parlay picks for Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Chiefs team points under 28.5
- Joe Burrow 20+ pass completions
- Joe Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns
- Samaje Perine 20+ receiving yards
Chiefs team points under 28.5 (alternate line)
Lou Anarumo, is the No. 1 defensive mind in football that is leading the charge against the young, elite quarterbacks in the AFC.
The Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three-straight times and the past two games Anarumo’s defense has only allowed 24 points to Mahomes. He became famous after the Bengals held KC to three points in the second half and overtime in last year’s AFC Championship game.
He did it by dropping eight or even nine into coverage regularly. He’ll have something different cooked up for this one, but it’ll be a good game plan to stop Mahomes, especially Mahomes with a bad ankle.
Joe Burrow 20+ pass completions
Burrow did something amazing this season. The Bengals offensive line was the big problem in the postseason last year, but after addressing it in the offseason, Burrow was still getting sacked a lot at the start of this year. Then he changed, he was sacked 10 less times this year by decreasing his time to throw from 2.63 seconds to 2.49 seconds.
He still hits his big throws, but over the course of his third NFL season he learned to hit short completions and eliminated the sacks, while maintaining the big plays. The O-line is still shaky, so Burrow will get the ball out of his hands and get quick completions whenever he can.
Joe Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns
If Cincinnati gets into the red zone, it won’t have to settle for field goals and that should be the thing that scares Chiefs backers the most.
Kansas City’s defense wasn’t bad this year, until it got backed up. Steve Spagnuolo’s unit was the second worst in the NFL in terms of red zone touchdown percentage. When their opponents got to the red zone, they scored a touchdown, 67.24% of the time, only the Colts were worse.
Samaje Perine 20+ receiving yards
Zac Taylor loves Perine on passing downs. The Bengals don’t seem to trust Mixon as a pass blocker, because Mixon does have good hands in the receiving game, yet it’s Perine in on third down. They’ll get him on the field a lot with the questions on the O-line for this game, and that means he’ll easily get four or five targets.
Last week, Perine had five catches for 31 yards, and the last time Cincy faced KC he had six grabs for 49 yards.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER