Bengals vs Chiefs: Breaking down the Week 13 announcers
This weekend's game pitting the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs is sure to be must-see television. The Bengals (7-4) host the Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game where Cincinnati won in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.
By now, you've heard all about how the Bengals knocked off the Chiefs twice last season. You've also probably been reminded not to put too much stock into what goes on in past seasons. The slate is wiped clean as soon as the confetti falls at the Super Bowl to wrap up the end of an NFL season.
The Chiefs will surely come into this game with a vengence though. Patrick Mahomes is well-aware of what his meltdown in last season's AFC title game cost the Chiefs and he's prepared to come out on top this time around.
With this game being a marquee matchup, just who gets the honor of calling this one?
Bengals vs Chiefs Week 13 announcers
It should be no surprise that Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson are in the booth and on the sidelines for Bengals vs Chiefs. This was the same team that called both games last season so they're very familiar with these two squads and I'm sure we'll get plenty of references to both of those matchups from the 2021 season.
It's very possible that we see these two teams go head-to-head in the playoffs again this season and if we do, don't be surprised if Nantz, Romo, and Wolfson call that game too.