Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Final injury report for AFC Championship Game (Updated)
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl but they have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in order for that dream to become a reality.
Here are the inactives for the AFC Championship Game.
Cincinnati Bengals Inactives Report
- QB Jake Browning
- RB Chris Evans
- CB Jalen Davis
- G Alex Cappa
- T Jonah Williams
- DE Jeff Gunter
- DT Jay Tufele
No real surprises here. We knew that Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams wouldn't be good to go earlier this week. That means the Bengals will be down three starters on the o-line again and they're hoping the backups perform as well as they did last week.
Kansas City Chiefs Inactives Report
QB Shane Buechele
DE Joshua Kaindoh
T Darian Kinnard
TE Blake Bell
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR Justin Watson
DE Malik Herring
Both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were dinged up leading into this game but both of those guys will be active. None of the names listed here on the inactives list are big names.