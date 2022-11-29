Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction and Odds for Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals head into arguably their toughest game of the season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. They were fortunate to get both this game and the Week 17 tilt against the Bills at home but the Bengals proved last year that they can beat the Chiefs both at home and on the road.
As we all know, the stripes beat KC in Week 17 of the regular season and clinched the AFC North with that win. They then went on to upset the reigning two-time AFC champs at their home stadium in the AFC Championship Game. While the Bengals couldn't get the job done in the Super Bowl, they have had the Chiefs' number, at least recently.
Bengals vs Chiefs Odds Week 13
Despite being at home, the Bengals are 3-point underdogs. This means that if the game were to be played at Arrowhead, the Chiefs would be 6-point favorites. That's disrespectful to this Bengals team and don't think they won't take notes.
The moneyline for Cincinnati is +124 and for Kansas City, it's -146. The over/under is set squarely at 51.5, so Vegas clearly thinks this will be a high-scoring affair. I'd actually be tempted to hit the under simply because of how well the Bengals' defense has been playing recently.
Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction Week 13
This is going to be a tough game and while games from last season don't mean anything, it's hard to overlook how good the Bengals were against the Chiefs in 2021. They fell behind in both of those battles and went on to come from behind and win both games.
The Chiefs are obviously one of the best teams in the NFL and they'll give the Bengals a fight but Cincinnati is hitting their stride and right now, I don't feel like anyone is taking them down if they continue to play as well as they have been. Oh and if Ja'Marr Chase comes back, we all know how poorly the Chiefs secondary performed against him last year.
This might be stupid but give me a 37-34 Bengals victory in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.
