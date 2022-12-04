Fansided
Bengals vs Chiefs Week 13 Final Inactives Report

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to keep their No. 1 seed hopes alive with a Week 13 tilt against the current No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the inactives for this game from NFL.com.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 Inactives Report

HB Joe Mixon
P Kevin Huber
OT D’Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
DE Jeff Gunter
DT Jay Tufele

The biggest name here is obviously Mixon, who has now missed two games with a concussion. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 Inactives Report

QB Shane Buechele
WR Kadarius Toney
S Deon Bush
DE Joshua Kaindoh
G Joe Thuney
T Geron Christian
DE Malik Herring

The Chiefs won't have their starting left guard, which is a big loss for them. Otherwise, they're fairly healthy entering this one.

