Bengals vs Chiefs Week 13 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to keep their No. 1 seed hopes alive with a Week 13 tilt against the current No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are the inactives for this game from NFL.com.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 Inactives Report
HB Joe Mixon
P Kevin Huber
OT D’Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
DE Jeff Gunter
DT Jay Tufele
The biggest name here is obviously Mixon, who has now missed two games with a concussion. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play.
Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 Inactives Report
QB Shane Buechele
WR Kadarius Toney
S Deon Bush
DE Joshua Kaindoh
G Joe Thuney
T Geron Christian
DE Malik Herring
The Chiefs won't have their starting left guard, which is a big loss for them. Otherwise, they're fairly healthy entering this one.