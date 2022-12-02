Bengals vs Chiefs Week 13 Final Injury Report
The awaited matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs has finally arrived and so has the final injury report for the big game.
The winner of this game not only will have bragging rights until the next time these two foes meet but they'll set themselves up nicely for the playoff picture. The Chiefs will remain as the No. 1 seed if they can knock off the Bengals while Cincinnati will still be in contention for the 1 seed if they win the ball game.
Below are the final injury reports for both the Bengals and the Chiefs, per the Bengals' official website.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 Injury Report
S Vonn Bell
OT La'el Collins
WR Ja'Marr Chase - Questionable
RB Joe Mixon - Questionable
DT D.J. Reader
DT Josh Tupou
LB Logan Wilson - Questionable
Chase's status has been arguably the biggest storyline entering this game and he's listed as questionable. Mixon didn't play last week due to a concussion and he's also listed as questionable, as is Wilson, who has been dealing with an illness.
Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 Injury Report
DB Deon Bush - Questionable
S Bryan Cook
DE Carlos Dunlap
RB Jerrick McKinnon
OT Lucas Niang
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
OG Trey Smith
CB L'Jarius Sneed
S Juan Thornhill
OG Joe Thuney
WR Kadarius Toney - Out
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
CB Jaylen Watson
WR Justin Watson
While the Chiefs' injury report is noticeably lengthier, Toney is the only player who will officially not be playing in this game. Bush is the only other player with an injury designation. Everyone else practiced in full on Friday.