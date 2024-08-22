Bengals vs. Colts preseason Week 3: 2 storylines fans must monitor
The Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up preseason play against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The game comes on the heels of a heated joint practice session between the two teams, and it also represents the first preseason meeting between them since 2019.
Cincinnati's starters aren't expected to play in the game, but there will still be plenty for Bengals fans to watch for. Here's two key storylines to keep an eye on.
Rockin' rookies
The Bengals had several standout rookies during the first two preseason games. Undrafted rookie Maema Njongmeta led the team in total tackles in each of the first two games. He looks like a near lock to make the team and so does rookie center Matt Lee, had an excellent game against Chicago last weekend. He played all 63 offensive snaps for Cincinnati and didn't allow a single pressure, per Pro Football Focus.
Rookie defensive end Cedric Johnson has also played well. He had four tackles in the preseason opener and he was able to get into the backfield and cause disruption. He also tallied two QB hits and a sack in that game. He added two more tackles, including one for a loss, in the exhibition against the Bears. Cornerback John Newton will has also made some nice plays.
With the starters out again, the rookies should get some extended opportunity to show that they can contribute right away. It will be interesting to see if all of those guys can continue their positive play.
A final showcase
This exhibition is the final preseason game before the league-wide cut date, which is scheduled for Aug. 27. That means that it's the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a major impression on the coaching staff in a game setting. The bengals will have to trim well over 20 players from the current roster, and those decisions are never easy, so players that leave a lasting impression by playing well in the preseason finale could have an advantage.
For Cincinnati, guys like Trey Hill, Jackson Carman, Tanner McLachlan and Jaxson Kirkland, among others, will potentially need to perform well to give themselves a shot at securing a spot. Those guys will have to try their best to seize the moment in the game against the Colts. And while some players will surive, the preseason finale will assuredly be the last time we see some guys in a Bengals uniform.