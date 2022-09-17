Bengals vs Cowboys best bet to make for NFL Week 2 Game
The Cincinnati Bengals get to face the Dallas Cowboys at the perfect time, as Dak Prescott won't play. Of course, it won't matter much if the Bengals offense struggles as much as it did last week but that hopefully won't be the case.
Ja'Marr Chase helped the Bengals tie the game up in the final seconds of regulation and he's once again my best bet for Cincinnati. Why wouldn't he be?
Since joining the Bengals last year as their first-round pick, Chase has skyrocketed into the best wide receiver in the league discussions. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and picked up right where he left off during the Week 1 outing.
WynnBET has the Bengals as 7-point favorites over the Cowboys and their prop bet on Chase as an anytime touchdown scorer is our best bet of the week.
Anytime TD Scorer - Ja'Marr Chase (+104)
We all know that Chase is always a threat to score whenever the football is in his hands and that's why it's hard not to take him as the anytime scorer. Joe Burrow targeted Chase a whopping 16 times last week and the former No. 5 overall pick hauled in 10 of those targets for 129 yards and a touchdown. The chemistry these two formed at LSU hasn't gone away and it's why Chase to find the end zone feels like the best bet for this week.
Yes, Chase will likely be going up against Trevon Diggs but he's used to going up against the best cornerbacks in the league and that hasn't fazed him. Betting on Chase to score isn't too risky considering his track record and there's profit in it if he does find the end zone.
Betting on Ja'Marr Chase is seldom a bad idea and that's why he's the best bet for Week 2 vs the Cowboys.