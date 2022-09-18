Bengals vs Cowboys: Bold predictions for Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to visit Jerry World and looking to right the ship against a struggling Dallas Cowboys team. Both teams struggled more than anticipated in their opening matchups and need to get back on track quickly.
In their opening matchup, the Bengals struggled on offense and had a few special teams miscues, which ultimately led to them losing the game. Losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 should not lead to fans crying that the sky is falling, however, dropping two games against two beatable teams would put the Bengals behind the eight-ball. With this critical game, here are three bold predictions for Cincinnati, who are favored to win by a touchdown over the 'Boys.
Bengals will lead the league in scoring
The offense looked horrible last week. There really is no way around it. However, there are too many stars on this team to keep them down for long. After a slow start, the Bengals are going to be ready to roll against the Cowboys.
Dallas is going through an emotional week after losing their quarterback and having to try and convince themselves they are still contenders. That is going to take a toll on the whole team. Beyond an offense not being able to keep the ball and give Cincinnati more chances, they are going to struggle to play this week. That will open the door for Cincinnati to produce at a high level and let the Bengals be the highest-scoring team in the NFL this week.
This is even more doable after the Chiefs/Chargers Thursday night game wasn't the shootout that everyone thought it'd be, with the Chiefs winning the game with 27 points on the board. The Bengals should pass that mark with ease.
Bengals are going to force two turnovers
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be trotting out a new quarterback this week after struggling even with the starters last week. With a Bengals offense that should put up plenty of points (see above prediction), Dallas is going to have to force their offense. That is going to put a lot of pressure on a unit that has not had a lot of reps together, which is a recipe for miscommunication and errors. The Bengals are going to force two interceptions in a lockdown performance.
Bengals will double the score vs. Cowboys
In case you hadn't noticed, I have a lot of faith in the Bengals getting a win in Week 2. This is not going to be a close game. I see the Bengals moving the ball with ease and stopping Dallas on a regular basis. This is the recipe for a big win.
Cincinnati Bengals 35 Dallas Cowboys 13