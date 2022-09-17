Bengals vs Cowboys: Breaking down the Week 2 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals were humbled by their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now luckily get the perfect chance to right the ship in Week 2 when they head to Dallas to play the Cowboys. Both the Bengals and Cowboys are 0-1 after the stripes fell to Pittsburgh and the 'Boys got blown out by the Buccaneers.
Even worse for Dallas is that in the process of their 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay, they lost Dak Prescott, who is reportedly going to miss the next 6-8 weeks. Prescott's absence means that Cooper Rush will be taking the snaps on offense for the Cowboys and that's a tremendous step down.
Both teams are in do-or-die mode entering Week 2. While it's not the end of the season to fall to 0-2, it is a tough hole to climb out of, especially if the other teams in the division keep winning. The Bengals are the only team in the AFC North to be 0-1 right now while the Cowboys are the only team to be 0-1 in the NFC East. So, yeah, it's desperation time for these two squads.
Broadcast crew for Bengals vs. Cowboys Week 2
With the setup out of the way, who gets the honor of calling this game?
Well, according to Audacy, the Bengals get the No. 1 CBS crew to call their game, as it'll be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson broadcasting this one.
Nantz has been calling NFL games on CBS since 2004 and also calls games during NCAA March Madness and is the PGA Tour announcer. Romo is obviously most remembered for his years as the Cowboys quarterback and some Bengals fans might be worried that he could be biased in this one but Romo has been nothing but professional since entering the broadcast booth in 2017. Wolfson was on the sidelines for college football games for 10 years before getting paired with Nantz and Phil Sims for prime NFL games.
It's exciting that the Bengals get the best crew of the week and hopefully, the game is a Bengals blowout!