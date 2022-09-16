Bengals vs Cowboys: Madden simulation for Week 2
The Cincinnati Bengals will try to right the ship on Sunday after falling in Week 1 and fortunately for them, they'll get to do so against a Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys squad.
Week 1's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a humbling loss for the Bengals and the fans. Cincinnati's defense played lights out but Joe Burrow threw four interceptions and lost one fumble, gifting the Steelers 17 points. Had those turnovers not happened, it's a blowout Bengals victory to get the 2022 season off on the right foot.
Fortunately, it's only Week 1. The Bengals have a chance to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the 'Boys. Does Madden think they'll do just that? The sim inaccurately predicted last week's result, but how will it do this week?
Week 2 Madden Sim: Bengals 28, Cowboys 17
The score makes this game look way closer than it actually is, as the Bengals are up 28-3 entering the fourth quarter and up 21-0 at the half.
Joe Burrow doesn't let last week's performance get to him, as he throws a 26-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon to cap off the first offensive drive. Cincinnati goes up 7-0 and never looks back.
After Eli Apple picks off Cooper Rush and returns it deep into Cowboys territory, Mixon scores again, but this time on a 12-yard rushing touchdown. It's 14-0 good guys not even halfway through the first quarter.
While the Cowboys are able to get into the red zone on their next drive, the offense stays on the field for fourth-and-short but the Bengals stuff them. They take over but stall on that drive, punting the ball back to the 'Boys, who also fail to get anything going on their drive.
Now we're in the second quarter and the Bengals tack on another touchdown, making it 21-0. Burrow connects with Tyler Boyd on a 47-yard touchdown to give the stripes a three-score advantage. Both sides trade off punts until the Cowboys make it down the field as the first half is winding down. Brett Maher misses the 51-yard field goal attempt and it's a 21-0 ball game at the half.
While Cincinnati only adds one more touchdown in the second half, they win this one with ease. The other Bengals touchdown is a 17-yard score to Ja'Marr Chase, which comes on the drive after Maher knocks through a 37-yard field goal. At that point, Dallas is probably just trying to avoid getting shutout because a field goal isn't going to help them come back.
Rush and the 'Boys offense do add some points as the game progresses but it's too late for them to make any real noise. One of the touchdowns is a 52-yard Ezekiel Elliott run and the other is a 3-yard touchdown pass from Rush to CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys might put up 17 points in this game but it's all in the second half and they're never in a position to win the game.
Burrow finishes the game with 278 yards passing while tossing three touchdowns and getting picked off once. He also adds 22 yards on the ground. Speaking of adding yards on the ground, Mixon gets a lot of work due to the Bengals wanting to chew up clock time. He ends the game with 114 yards rushing and a touchdown while also tallying 67 yards through the air with another touchdown, giving him two total scores on the day.
Chase has one of the three touchdowns from Burrow and leads the team in receiving yards with 107. Boyd's only catch went for a touchdown while Hayden Hurst had 58 yards receiving but was held out of the end zone.
Defensively for the Bengals, Logan Wilson leads the team in tackles with 11 while Trey Hendrickson notches two sacks and Sam Hubbard adds another sack. Apple had the lone interception off Rush.
Speaking of Rush, he ends this game with just 182 yards through the air while throwing one touchdown pass and one interception. He runs for another 25 yards. Elliott had the big touchdown run but otherwise didn't do much, finishing with 61 yards on the ground.
The Cowboys defense is able to sack Burrow twice with Micah Parsons getting both of those and Trevon Diggs getting the interception.
Overall, it'd be hard to complain if this was the final result. The Bengals would move to 1-1 and leave Dallas with their first win of the season.