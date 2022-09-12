Bengals vs Cowboys Prediction and Promo (Last Chance for $150 Free)
The Cincinnati Bengals couldn't overcome the dreaded Super Bowl runner-up hangover curse, but at least they had a better week than the Dallas Cowboys. It's getting even better thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook extending its exclusive $150 promo for Bengals fans.
Last Chance to Bet $5, Win $150 Free at FanDuel
You may want to bet the mortgage on your Bengals against Dallas after Dak Prescott's injury, but now you don't have to! Just take advantage of FanDuel's incredible can't-lose offer and spend the sportsbooks' money instead.
CLAIM HERE -> bet $5, win $150 in free bets guaranteed
Even if your bet loses, you'll get $150 in free bets to use as you please. Your part couldn't be easier too. Just sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, deposit $10 or more, then wager at least $5 on any Bengals vs Cowboys bet.
This exclusive promo ends on Sept.13 at 5:00 PM EST, so take advantage of a free $150 before it's too late.
Bet $5, Win $150, Sign up for FanDuel now!
If you're not sure what initial wager to make, here's how I'm betting the Bengals vs Cowboys in Week 2:
Bengals vs Cowboys Prediction and Pick
Joe Burrow struggled mightily in Week 1, throwing four interceptions and losing a fumble. Despite that disastrous performance, the Steelers still needed a blocked extra point and a missed chip-shot field goal to win. Cincinnati will be fine, and the Bengals should look more like the exciting team that made last year's Super Bowl against the Cowboys this week.
For as disappointing as Cincy's game was yesterday, no franchise had a worse day than Dallas.
After getting throttled by Tampa Bay, the Cowboys must march on without their star quarterback. Since Dallas' front office mind-numbingly decided to gut the offense in the offseason, it's safe to say America's Team's season is already over.
Ja'Marr Chase showed why he's one of the NFL's best talents, hauling in 10 catches for 129 yards, one touchdown and the game-tying two-point conversion. Dallas' defense isn't of Pittsburgh's caliber, so a bounce-back game from Burrow should result in Chase putting forth an even-more impressive performance.
The Bengals should have no issue dismantling Dallas. So many things had to go wrong to lose in Week 1, and it's highly unlikely that the "Twilight Zone" combination of factors happens again.
Trust in Burrow and Chase as the Bengals improve to 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as road favorites. Week 1 may have disappointed, but at least the season isn't already in shambles.
To make this wager even more enjoyable, we can fire up the Bengals risk-free thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's incredible promo. Don't forget to claim your $150 in free bets before 5:00 PM EST tomorrow. After all, there's no need to risk the mortgage when you can just spend FanDuel's cash instead.