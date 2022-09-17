Bengals vs Cowboys top prop bet to make for NFL Week 2 Game
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys and should be able to do so against a Dallas Cowboys team that won't have Dak Prescott quarterbacking the offense.
WynnBET has the good guys as 7.0-point favorites over the Prescott-less Cowboys and that's a big line to live up to. The Bengals defense played well last week though and if Joe Burrow can limit the turnovers, there's no reason why Cincinnati should win this game in blowout fashion.
For this week's prop bet, I focused my attention on new Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. The former first-round pick had a nice debut in a Bengals uniform, grabbing five catches for 46 yards including a couple of key first downs. He was clearly someone who Burrow trusted to make a play in a big moment and while the tight end didn't score last week, that hopefully changes this week.
Anytime Scorer - Hayden Hurst (+300)
As mentioned earlier, Hurst didn't find the end zone in his Bengals debut but Burrow looked his way frequently, targeting him eight total times in the game. He's should be a big target for Burrow in this game, especially if the protection is as rough as it was in Week 1.
Dropping $100 on Hurst to score at any time during the Bengals/Cowboys game might seem risky considering all of the weapons Cincinnati has but seeing Burrow target him eight times last week shows that he's someone the quarterback trusts. Tee Higgins also might not play in this game due to a concussion, which is one less weapon for Burrow to target.
Burrow and C.J. Uzomah linked up for big games last year and while Uzomah is gone, Hurst can still be that kind of player for Burrow and the Bengals. He might be asked to block more with Micah Parsons on the other side of the line but he should get a few catches and hopefully one is in the end zone.