Bengals vs Dolphins best bet to make for NFL Week 4 Game
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Miami Dolphins for Thursday Night Football this week with the shot to go 2-2 on the line. The Dolphins are the last unbeaten team in the AFC so there's obviously a ton on the line for them as well.
A Bengals player that we haven't gotten to see a ton from through three games is newly-added tight end Hayden Hurst. The former Ravens first-round pick spent two years in Baltimore living in Mark Andrews' shadow and then went on to have his best season in Atlanta in 2020 before once again getting overshadowed by a teammate, this time Kyle Pitts.
Hurst came to Cincinnati after the stripes failed to re-sign C.J. Uzomah and he hasn't had an explosive game yet but there's reason to believe that time could be coming soon. That brings us to our best bet of the week with the odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Hayden Hurst Anytime TD Scorer (+250)
Hurst's best performance was in Week 1 when he hauled in five balls for 46 yards. Since then, he hasn't matched those numbers and he's also failed to find the end zone in any of the three games he's appeared in this season.
With that said, it feels as though Hurst's time to find the end zone has to be coming soon. Joe Burrow clearly feels comfortable targeting him on important downs and eventually, that's going to lead to a touchdown.
While it's risky to place a bet on a player who hasn't scored a touchdown to do just that, it feels like Hurst's time is coming. What better time is there for Hurst to find the end zone for the first time as a Bengal than on Thursday night in front of a hyped up crowd?
Is it worth placing a bet on Hayden Hurst to score a touchdown this week? You can be the judge of that.