Bengals vs Dolphins: Breaking down the Week 4 announcers
The 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals host the 3-0 Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football and the hype is through the roof in the Queen City!
First and foremost, it's impossible to ignore how big this game is for both teams. The Bengals can get to .500 after starting the season 0-2, something that fans weren't all that optimistic about this time last week. The Dolphins have a chance to move to 4-0 if they can take down the stripes and with wins against the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals in three straight games, it'll be hard to deny that they're a legitimate contender in the AFC.
Secondly, we'll finally get to see the Bengals in their white helmets, something that fans have been begging the team to do forever. They'll rock these helmets while the next crop of Bengals greats get inducted into the Ring of Honor. It's going to be a special night at Paycor Stadium, that's for sure.
Broadcast crew for Bengals vs Dolphins Week 4
With this game airing on Amazon Prime, the Bengals will get the broadcast team of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung.
Michaels, as most know, spent the last several years with NBC and was the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football with former Bengal Cris Collinsworth. He left in the offseason and is now a part of the Amazon Prime team.
Herbstreit is well-known in the state of Ohio for the four years he spent at Ohio State in the late 80s and early 90s. He's a member of College Game Day and also calls college football games for ABC and ESPN.
Hartung has jumped between sports and news, spending time on the SEC Network and then working as a correspondent for CNN and ABC News. She made the move back to sports this summer when it was announced that she'd be the sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football.
Bengals vs Dolphins should be a memorable game but let's hope the good guys come out with the win to give them a 2-2 record.