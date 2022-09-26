Bengals vs Dolphins Prediction and Odds for Week 4
The Cincinnati Bengals won their first game of the 2022 regular season but they don't have much time to celebrate, as they'll now turn around and play the Miami Dolphins on a short week of rest. The Dolphins are shockingly 3-0 and are coming off an emotional win over the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.
This game certainly won't be easy; Thursday night games never are. The good news for the Bengals is that they're the home team so the travel won't be as big of an issue for them. Another good thing is that the Dolphins had to fight hard until the end of their win over the Bills so they're going to be even more exhausted than normal.
With all of that said, clearly the Dolphins are a good team and are not to be under-looked this week. They just took down a lot of people's pick to win the Super Bowl and that win certainly put the Dolphins on people's maps.
Bengals vs Dolphins Odds Week 4
FanDuel has the Bengals as 3.0-point favorites with a moneyline of -158. The Dolphins have a moneyline of +132 and, were this game on a neutral site, it would be a pick 'em since the Bengals receive three points for being the home team. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.
Bengals vs Dolphins Prediction Week 4
As mentioned above, the Dolphins have to travel and they're coming off a hard-fought emotional win against one of the best teams in the NFL. That bodes well for the Bengals because it means that the Dolphins are going to be gassed already coming into this one.
This matchup will be close but the Bengals are fortunate to have home field advantage on the short week. That pays off nicely for them and they'll move to 2-2 after this one while handing the Dolphins their first loss of the young season.
Give me a 27-21 Bengals win on Thursday Night Football.