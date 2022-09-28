Bengals vs Dolphins top prop bet to make for Week 4 NFL Game
The Cincinnati Bengals won their first game since the AFC Championship Game in January but don't have long to celebrate the victory. The undefeated Miami Dolphins are coming to Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football and they're fresh off an emotional win over the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.
This is a big game for both the Bengals and the Dolphins. Obviously if the 'Fins win, they'll move to 4-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the AFC. If the Bengals win, they're 2-2 and that 0-2 start, while still a blemish on the resumé, doesn't seem as daunting.
One player who has yet to have a big game is Joe Mixon, who struggled mightily in Week 3. Mixon was outperformed by Samaje Perine and it was pretty obvious that the guy was frustrated with his lack of production.
Even with this being the case, the Bengals might stick with Mixon early in the game and make sure he gains his confidence back. Mixon being at the top of his game only makes this offense better so it'd be smart if Cincinnati gave the running back plenty of opportunities to find his stride again. That leads me to the top prop bet for this game with the odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Joe Mixon First TD Scorer (+500)
It's always risky to bet on a player to be the first to find the end zone in the game but after Mixon's struggles, would it surprise anyone for Zac Taylor to hand off to him and get him back into the offensive game plan? Not only can Mixon potentially find the end zone on the ground but if he scores a touchdown on a reception, that counts too. His chances at doing this double.
The Bengals started fast against the Jets and while the offense cooled off, it paid off when all was said and done. Mixon might be off to a slow start but Cincinnati will want him to regain his confidence so it wouldn't shock me in the least bit if he got the stripes on the board first.
Is betting on Joe Mixon to score the first touchdown of the game too risky? You can be the judge of that.