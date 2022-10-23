Bengals vs Falcons: Breaking down the Week 7 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play on FOX for the first time this season, as they'll host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Both teams are 3-3 and that's a surprising record for each side.
The Bengals, who are the reigning AFC champions, got off to an 0-2 start but are 3-1 since then. They're coming off a 30-26 victory over the Saints.
The Falcons weren't supposed to be very good this year but they've been sneaky. They have wins against the Seahawks, Browns, and 49ers and narrowly lost to the Buccaneers, who somehow have the same record as them.
Who is on the call for Bengals vs Falcons?
With the game being on FOX, Bengals fans probably aren't familiar with the broadcasting crew for this one. It'll be Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, and Jen Hale on the call for this AFC North-NFC South matchup.
Gaudin has announced NFL games, college football games, college basketball games, and college baseball games for both FOX and the Big Ten Network. Smith is also with FOX and the Big Ten and played in the NFL for eight seasons. Bengals fans might remember Smith for his days as a running back at Ohio State. Hale is the sideline reporter for this game and is also known for her role on Undisputed.
This is going to be a sneaky good game between two interesting teams. The Bengals have underperformed through six weeks while the Falcons have over-performed.
Something's got to give, right? Who will come out victorious?