Bengals vs. Falcons: Game time, streaming, betting odds and everything else you need to know
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their second preseason game on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Preseason games are important because they give the players lower on the depth chart and on the roster bubble a fighting chance to show why they should stick around.
The Bengals lost their first preseason game, which took place last Friday against the Green Bay Packers. The starters didn't play in that one and we might see starters suit up for this one but even if they do, they likely won't be out there very long.
Bengals vs. Falcons kicks off at 7:30 EST.
Bengals vs. Falcons betting odds, spread, and over/under
Betting in the preseason is odd because neither team is really giving it their all. That being said, we still have odds for the game and the Falcons are 6.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel. The moneyline for the Bengals is +210 and it's -250 for the Falcons. The over/under is set at 38.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What channel is the Bengals game on?
In-market fans can watch the game on WKRC-TV (CBS Local 12) in Cincinnati, WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Bengals' official website.
How can I stream the Bengals game?
In-market fans can stream the game live on Paramount+. Out-of-market fans can stream the game live on NFL+.
Bengals vs Falcons weather
This game will take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which is a dome so the weather doesn't factor into the game plans.
Next Bengals game
Following this matchup, the Bengals will have one more preseason game to go. It'll be a road game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26th at 6:05 EST.