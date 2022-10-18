Bengals vs Falcons Prediction and Odds for Week 7
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 and they have a solid chance at going 4-3 considering that their next opponent is the Atlanta Falcons. While both of these teams are 3-3 on the year, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks the Falcons are the better team.
I will say that the Falcons are a sneaky team. They've recorded wins over the 49ers, Browns, and Seahawks while making a game of it against the Buccaneers, proving that they're not going to just roll over and let teams curb stomp them.
The Bengals finally looked to have gotten their offense going, though, and that's bad news for the rest of the league.
Bengals vs Falcons Odds Week 7
FanDuel has Cincinnati as 6.5-point favorites with a money line of -270. Atlanta's money line sits at +220 and the over/under is set at 47.5. With the Cincinnati offense finally clicking this past week, betting the over here feels safe.
Bengals vs Falcons Prediction Week 7
While the Bengals are definitely the better team on paper, the Falcons have been a sneaky team in 2022, which no one really expected. Marcus Mariota isn't lighting up the stat sheets at quarterback and their best running back is on IR but the team somehow has three wins on the year and they've come against quality opponents.
Fortunately, the stripes are home for this game, which should make it easier. The offense showed how good they can look this past week and while the run defense got demolished, the Falcons run game isn't nearly as intimidating as New Orleans' is.
The Bengals should be able to get past the Falcons but it'll be a closer game than people think. I wouldn't be surprised if the Falcons cover. Give me a final score of 33-28 Bengals.