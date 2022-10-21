Bengals vs Falcons top prop bet to make for NFL Week 7 game
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of the 3-3 squads. For Hayden Hurst, this is the second revenge game of the season for him, as he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a member of the Falcons.
In fact, Hurst had the best season of his career in Atlanta during the 2020 season. The Falcons were terrible that year though, and ended up drafting Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the following draft. That made Hurst expendable and he signed with the Bengals this offseason after they lost C.J. Uzomah to the Jets.
Hurst has +250 odds to score at any time during the Bengals-Falcons matchup per WynnBET and with him heating up as a target for Joe Burrow, it's hard not to like those odds.
Hayden Hurst Anytime TD Scorer (+250)
While he was held out of the end zone last week, Hurst had scored in Weeks 4 and 5 and has proven to be a favorite weapon of Burrow's, especially with Tee Higgins banged up and limited.
Burrow is always looking Hurst's way on crucial third down situations and with Hurst's ability to break tackles paired with how bad Atlanta's passing defense is, don't be surprised if the South Carolina product muscles his way into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.
This is obviously a risky bet because Hurst has two scores through six games so I'll let you be the judge if you want to make this bet or not. Do you trust Hayden Hurst to get into the end zone?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change