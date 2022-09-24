Bengals vs Jets best bet to make for NFL Week 3 Game
The Cincinnati Bengals are desperate for a win and they'll have to get it on the road in the New York Jets' home stadium. It won't be an easy win for the stripes but they're due for a bounce-back game, right? Dropping to 0-3 would practically end their playoff hopes but let's try not to think about that until we need to.
These aren't the same Jets that we've grown used to poking fun at. Their cornerbacks are two of the best in the league, the pass-rush is able to get home and make a quarterback's life miserable, and the running backs give them a nice boost on offense.
Tee Higgins has been a bright spot for the Bengals despite their 0-2 start and the hope is that he continues to play well in Week 3. He didn't get involved much in the passing game last week until the second half but he scored the late-game touchdown that helped tie things at 17 all. That leads us to the best bet of the week.
Tee Higgins Anytime Scorer (+130)
FanDuel has given Tee Higgins +130 odds to score at anytime during this week's game against the Jets. He scored his only touchdown of the season last week but it came in a key moment.
With Sauce Gardner likely trailing Ja'Marr Chase, that means D.J. Reed will be on Tee Higgins. Reed has been impressive this year but it's very possible that the former second-round pick finds his way into the end zone at some point in time.
It's not a risky bet to predict that Higgins scores a touchdown during this game. He's clearly one of Burrow's top weapons and while he didn't find the end zone in last year's game against the Jets, he had just shy of 100 yards receiving. Expect Burrow to continue looking his way for this game.