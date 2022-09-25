Bengals vs Jets: Breaking down the Week 3 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need a win in Week 3 or else their playoff hopes are going to be on life support. They've failed to accomplish a come-from-behind victory in both of their games so far, losing both games by a last second field goal and now have buried themselves into an 0-2 start.
Normally, a chance to rebound against the New York Jets would excite the fan base but Bengals fans know better than to write the Jets off. First and foremost, the Jets came back from a 30-17 deficit to beat the Browns by a score of 31-30. That shows that these Jets aren't the same Jets NFL fans have grown to tease in recent years.
Another reason why Bengals fans won't be counting out the Jets is that the team in green was able to shock the Bengals last season after Cincinnati looked to be one of the best teams in the league. Any given Sunday is a saying for a reason and Bengals fans saw exactly why that was last season. Never count out any team.
Broadcast crew for Bengals vs Jets Week 3
According to Audacy, the Bengals will have Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn on the call for their Week 3 matchup, which is the No. 2 crew on CBS. In most years, a Bengals/Jets matchup wouldn't have merited a top-notch broadcast crew but it makes sense this year. Cincinnati might be 0-2 but they represented the AFC in the Super Bowl just seven months ago. New York is 1-1 and has a chance to be 2-1 for the first time since 2015, which is huge for that organization and fanbase.
FanDuel has the Bengals currently favored by 4.5 points in this game, meaning they'd be 7.5 point favorites if this game was to be played at Paycor Stadium. I think that's disrespecting what looks to be a feisty Jets team but we'll find out this Sunday when Eagle, Davis, and Washburn call the game.