Bengals vs Jets: Joe Burrow's numbers and other stats that made us smile
It took until Week 3 but the Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first victory of the 2022 season and their first win since the AFC Championship Game earlier this year. It wasn't the blowout we were all hoping for but there was a much calmer feeling amongst the fan base throughout this game.
The Bengals got off to a fast start and while they didn't maintain that momentum, the fast start was enough to get them to a comfortable lead and eventually get them their first spot in the win column this season.
Let's check out a few stats that had Bengals fans smiling after the Week 3 win.
Joe Burrow's TD total
After a few dud weeks from Joey Franchise, it was nice to see the former No. 1 overall pick regain his confidence and become the stud we all knew he was. Burrow finished the day with 275 yards passing but the highlight was the three touchdown passes, all to different players, as he connected with Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and Samaje Perine for six points each.
Tyler Boyd receiving yards
Boyd doesn't get the respect he deserves so it was nice to see him have a big game on Sunday. The former second-round star finished the game with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
In an offense with Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd gets overlooked a lot so I was happy to see him get his glory during this must-win game. He's the gift that keeps on giving.
Trey Hendrickson sacks
After a "slow" start to the season, the Bengals pass rush finally came alive in Week 3 and Trey Hendrickson, in particular, had an incredible day. The second-year Bengal finished the game against the Jets with 2.5 sacks while hitting Joe Flacco a total of four times. That's the Hendrickson we know and love!
2 interceptions
Cincinnati failed to record an interception in the first two weeks of the season but they made up for it this week with two on their resumé. Logan Wilson had the first pick of the day and Jessie Bates sealed the game with an interception in the final few minutes to clinch the Bengals' first win of the season.
Only 2 sacks on Burrow!
The offensive line struggled in the first two weeks but the unit played its best game of the season against the Jets, only allowing Burrow to get sacked twice. Burrow certainly was to blame for some of those sacks in the first two games of the season but it was clear that he was way more comfortable in the pocket this week.
It's hard to get through a game and not get sacked at all so just two sacks on Burrow is absolutely a win for this new o-line. Let's eventually get it down to zero sacks, boys!
What stats from this game made you smile?