Bengals vs Jets Prediction and Odds for Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to an 0-2 start and this is not what the franchise envisioned after winning the AFC last season and losing the Super Bowl by just three points. Unfortunately, this is reality and the Bengals have to figure out whatever is ailing them quickly.
There aren't moral victories in sports but if there were, Bengals fans would point out that the team could easily be 2-0 right now. They managed to tie both games up in the final minutes but failed to put the game away. It feels as though the luck that surrounded them in the playoffs last year has now gone against them in these first two games.
While it's difficult for 0-2 teams to make the playoffs, the Bengals aren't done by any means this year. They have a chance to rebound against the Jets in Week 3 but this Jets team isn't going to be a pushover as they normally might be. New York came back and beat the Browns in Week 2 and, oh yeah, they managed to beat the Bengals last year with Mike White at the helm.
Bengals vs Jets Odds Week 3
FanDuel has the Bengals as 4.5-point favorites, meaning they would be 7.5-point favorites if this game was being played in Paycor Stadium. The moneyline for the stripes is set at -198 and for the Jets, it's +166. The over/under for amount of points scored sits at 45.5.
Bengals vs Jets Prediction Week 3
What looked to be a favorable schedule for Cincinnati in the first three weeks of the season has proven otherwise. The good guys are 0-2 after winning the AFC and now a road game against the Jets is a must-win game for this Bengals squad. If they fall to 0-3, they won't be officially eliminated from playoff contention but that's a hell of a hole to dig yourself out of, especially if you're in the AFC.
Personally, I could see the Jets covering in this game. They proved this past week that they're not a pushover and if the Bengals get off to another slow start, New York can absolutely take a lead and not look back.
While I respect the Jets and don't think this game will be a blowout, I'm still going with a Bengals win here. Give me a 24-21 Cincinnati Bengals victory.