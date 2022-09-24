Bengals vs Jets top prop bet to make for NFL Week 3 Game
The Cincinnati Bengals enter a must-win game in Week 3 against the New York Jets, who are looking to go 2-1 for the first time since 2015. There's a lot on the line for this Week 3 matchup and no longer do the Jets look to be a team that fans can write off each week as an easy win.
Joe Burrow hasn't been off to a very good start this season but there's reason to believe he can turn it around. His offensive line has been terrible, allowing him to be sacked 13 times but Burrow has also been guilty of holding onto the football too long, which has led to him being sacked more than necessary.
Even with the poor start, Burrow is going to turn it around. He had a slow start last year and look at what the former No. 1 overall pick ended up accomplishing. He'll get things figured out. That leads me to this week's top prop bet.
Joe Burrow 300+ Passing Yards (+225)
The Jets have two impressive cornerbacks in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and D.J. Reed, who are looking like solid options for the New York secondary. If the Jets are stacked at cornerback, then why am I going with Burrow to pass for over 300 yards?
The answer to this is that the Jets' safety position has been less than stellar through two games and that's where Burrow and the passing attack will need to exploit. If they're able to do that and get a few explosive plays off (which has been tough with the lack of pass protection), Burrow should be able to get to 300+ yards.
While I wouldn't feel as comfortable going with Burrow throwing for more than 325 yards in this game, FanDuel has the odds for him to do so at +390 so there's a nice payout there if he does manage to do so. FanDuel has the odds for Burrow to throw for 350+ yards at +640, which is tempting but I'd steer clear of that bet.
Burrow passing for 300 yards is doable though. If you place $100 on Joey Franchise throwing for 300+ yards against the Jets and he gets to that mark, you'll earn a cool $225. Is it worth the risk? You be the judge.