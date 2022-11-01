Bengals vs Panthers Prediction and Odds for Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals were humbled after getting shellacked by the Browns in a 34-13 rout on Monday Night Football. The loss dropped them to 4-4 on the year and they're now 0-3 in the division.
Fortunately for them, this week they'll face a team outside of the AFC North. The Carolina Panthers are coming to town and they've had a rough season so far. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule but have somewhat rallied behind him, winning their first game with him as the head coach and nearly beating the Falcons to be No. 1 in the NFC South this past week.
The Panthers are a two-win team and the Bengals should be able to rebound against them but there's a reason teams play the games and don't just go off of "should win".
Bengals vs Panthers Odds Week 9
FanDuel has the Bengals as 7.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -390 while the Panthers' moneyline sits at +310. The over/under amount of points for this game is set at 43.5.
Bengals vs Panthers Prediction Week 9
The Panthers aren't a good football team so there's no reason for the Bengals not to win this one with ease. They're at home, they're big favorites, and they're playing against a team that has a former XFL player as their quarterback. Carolina has two wins on the season for a reason and the Bengals have to take advantage of their misfortunes and win this game handily.
I predict that the Bengals will do just that. Give me a 42-24 Bengals victory with half of the Panthers' points coming late in garbage time.
Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change