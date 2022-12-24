Bengals vs Patriots Week 16 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve and already have a spot in the playoffs reserved for them. The AFC North title is still up in the air, however, and so is the No. 1 seed. A win on Saturday keeps the Bengals' hopes at both of those alive and well.
The Patriots are also vying for a playoff spot and are coming off a humiliating ending to the Raiders just six days ago. Can they rebound on Saturday?
Here are this week's inactives.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 16 Inactives Report
RB Chris Evans
CB Jalen Davis
OL D'Ante Smith
OL Jackson Carman
TE Hayden Hurst
DE Sam Hubbard
Hurst and Hubbard won't suit up this week due to injuries. Hurst returned to practice this week but didn't feel comfortable enough to give it a go. It's wise of the Bengals to rest him if he's not 100% because these aren't games they have to win but the playoffs obviously will be.
New England Patriots Week 16 Inactives Report
CB Jack Jones
WR DeVante Parker
CB Jalen Mills
RB Damien Harris
WR Raleigh Webb
DT Sam Roberts
FS Joshuah Bledsoe
Not having Jack Jones is a brutal blow for the Patriots secondary but it's definitely good news for the Bengals.