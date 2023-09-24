Bengals vs Rams: Breaking down the announcers for Week 3
Who is on the call for the Super Bowl LVI rematch?
The Cincinnati Bengals welcome in the Los Angeles Rams for a showdown on Monday Night Football in Week 3. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVI when the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in heartbreaking fashion.
Bengals fans still aren't over the loss in the Super Bowl because it truly felt like that season was supposed to end with the underdog Bengals hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The Rams ruined that feel-good moment.
Now, to throw salt on the wound, the Bengals are 0-2 and this is a must-win game for Cincinnati. Being 0-2 is a tough enough hole to try and climb out of but at least the Bengals have done it before. Being 0-3 will be a much tougher task especially with a dinged up Joe Burrow.
With so much on the line for the Bengals, who is calling this must-win game?
Bengals vs Rams Week 3 announcers
With the Bengals being one of two games on Monday Night Football, they won't have the usual broadcasters for Monday night games. Instead of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the Bengals/Rams game will be called by Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge.
The Eagles/Bucs game kicking off an hour before Bengals/Rams will get the usual Monday night team.