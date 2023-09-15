Bengals vs Ravens: Breaking down the announcers for Week 2
Who is calling this key AFC North match-up?
The Cincinnati Bengals have been prone to slow starts in recent years but they're hoping to avoid another one this weekend when the Baltimore Ravens come to town.
The Bengals got blasted in their season opener, proving once again that the Cleveland Browns simply have their number. On the other side of the coin, the Ravens took the Houston Texans to the woodshed and are 1-0 entering this AFC North showdown.
If the Bengals win, they're 1-1 and the panic will subside. If the Ravens win, Cincinnati is 0-2 on the year for the second straight season. With this being such a key match-up, one would think there'd be a decent crew calling the game, right?
Bengals vs Ravens Week 2 announcers
The broadcast team for Bengals vs. Ravens is Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, and A.J. Ross. The top crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson is calling the Cowboys/Jets game while last week's Bengals crew of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn will be in Jacksonville for the Chiefs/Jaguars game.
This will be the first time we'll hear Matt Ryan try his hand at calling a Bengals game. The long-time Falcons quarterback is entering the world of broadcasting so that'll be interesting to hear him calling a game.
Hopefully, this crew is good luck for the Stripes and they leave Paycor Stadium with a win.