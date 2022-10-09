Bengals vs Ravens Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Week 5 (Get $100 Free in Ohio Today)
Perhaps you'll want to bet on the Bengals for a playoff push, or maybe Ohio State in a big game. Personally, I love targeting Anytime TD Scorer props with huge odds. Here's a few I like in Week 5 as the Bengals battle the Ravens:
Bengals vs Ravens Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Mark Andrews (+125)
Andrews has four TDs in his last five games against the Bengals, including catching eight passes for 125 yards and a score in their most recent matchup.
Cincinnati allows the eighth-most receiving yards to tight ends per game in the league, so Andrews should have room to operate. He caught only two passes last week, but had 17 catches and three TDs in his two games prior to that. At +125, we're getting fantastic odds for Andrews to get back on track.
Tee Higgins (+155)
Higgins has two TDs in his last three games and actually leads the Bengals in receiving yards. He's been targeted 13 fewer times than teammate Ja'Marr Chase, but he's got 22 more receiving yards with 15.8 yards per catch.
As the big-play threat for Cincy's offense, Higgins has an invaluable role down the field. If he can stay healthy, Higgins will end the year being talked about as one of the league's best wide receivers. Thus, I'll happily back him at +155 to find the end zone for a third time in 2022.
Samaje Perine (+700)
If you're looking for a long shot, Perine is your guy. He scored a TD in Week 3 and averages an impressive 9.2 yards per catch and 4.4 yards per carry.
Joe Mixon will obviously receive the bulk of the work, but Baltimore's defense has been among the league's worst and I expect Perine to get a few opportunities. Odds of +700 would profit $70 on a $10 bet, and all we need is one red zone touch for Perine to get loose.
