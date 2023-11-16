Bengals vs. Ravens best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Joe Mixon remains top option)
Joe Mixon will be featured heavily in the Bengals' offense on Thursday night against the Ravens and is a great bet to score
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will face-off in the anticipated Thursday Night Football game in Week 11. The matchup features two AFC North teams that are looking to bounce back after tough Week 10 losses.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. I'm going to break down three players I'll be betting on to find the end zone on Thursday night.
Best TD Bets for Bengals vs. Ravens
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD (+100)
- Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+230)
- Keaton Mitchell Anytime TD (+250)
Joe Mixon Anytime TD (+100)
The way to attack this Ravens defense is by pounding the rock. They lead the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, but are 17th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.1 yards per rush. Joe Mixon has more 127 more carries than any other running back on the roster so if they score a touchdown on the ground, it's highly likely it's going to be him.
Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+230)
Tyler Boyd is second in the Bengals in targets (61), receptions (44), and receiving yards (417). He's also coming off a game where he hauled in 8-of-12 targets for 117 yards, yet he's available at longer than +200 odds to find the end zone on Thursday night. That sounds like a great bet to me!
Keaton Mitchell Anytime TD (+250)
If you're willing to bet on a member of the Ravens to score, take a look at Keaton Mitchell, who is averaging a blistering 14.3 yards per carry in his first two games. The Ravens are likely going to feed him the ball even more this game so you should consider betting on him to score while he still has valuable odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
