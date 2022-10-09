Bengals vs Ravens best bet to make for NFL Week 5 game
The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday Night Football and the winner will be atop the AFC North with a 3-2 record. The Bengals swept the series last year but the slate is wiped clean for 2022.
Tee Higgins has been huge for the Bengals in his third NFL season and has reaped the benefits of Ja'Marr Chase getting double-teamed. In his past two games, Higgins has averaged over 17 yards per catch and is just gashing secondaries.
That brings us to our best bet of the week with the odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Tee Higgins 70+ Receiving Yards (+100)
Higgins' worst game of the season saw him record just 27 yards and that was in Week 1 against a tough Steelers defense. Since then, he's had at least 70 yards receiving and that's why it feels likely that he'll do so again this week against a bad Ravens defense, who is last in the league in receiving yards.
With teams trying to take Chase out of the list of options for Joe Burrow, the former No. 1 overall pick has instead been looking Higgins' way and it's worked. He's been terrific and I'd feel confident in him going over the 70-yard mark again this week.
All stats and rankings courtesy of Pro Football Reference
