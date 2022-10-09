Bengals vs Ravens: Breaking down the Week 5 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals got a long week off after beating the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football and will now head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. This game could end up deciding who has sole possession of first place in the AFC North, so the stakes are massive.
Cincinnati got off to an 0-2 start but the team has bounced back in the past two weeks and have now evened the score at 2-2. It's been a different story for the Ravens who should be 4-0 but blew two games and now also sit at 2-2.
With this game being on Sunday Night Football, the announcers are more well-known but let's dive into the crew for this AFC North matchup!
Broadcast crew for Bengals vs Ravens Week 5
The Sunday Night Football crew got shaken up this offseason, as Al Michaels joined the Amazon Prime team, leaving the play-by-play position open for NBC. Mike Tirico earned the job and he'll be joined in the booth by Cris Collinsworth, who Bengals fans know all too well. Collinsworth was the only one to return to the Sunday night crew for this year.
Sadly, Michele Tafoya also left in the offseason choosing to step away from sideline reporting. She was replaced by Melissa Stark. She previously spent time as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football and she's a reporter on NFL Network.
Fans of both teams are excited for this game and non-Bengals and non-Ravens fans should be looking forward to seeing these two AFC North powerhouses go at it in primetime this Sunday night.
Hopefully, in their first Sunday night game in the regular season since 2018, the Bengals pull out a win and move to 3-2 this weekend!