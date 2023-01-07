Bengals vs Ravens: Breaking down the Week 18 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals close out their 2022 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens with the AFC North already clinched.
With the division not on the line, it'll be interesting to see what kind of a game we get from these two teams. Both teams still have plenty to play for including a potential coin flip to determine who would get home-field advantage in the Wild Card round should these two meet up.
Baltimore beat the Bengals when the two met up back in Week 5 and the teams have gone in totally different directions since then. Cincinnati has lost just one game since then while the Ravens have struggled to move the ball and score points. Could you imagine how much worse the Ravens would be if they didn't have Justin Tucker? Sheesh.
Bengals vs Ravens Week 18 announcers
For the first time this season, Bengals fans will get to hear Kevin Harlan and Trent Green in the booth and Melanie Collins on the sidelines.
The last time these two called a Bengals game was last year against the Ravens when Joe Burrow threw for over 500 yards. Yes, it was against a banged-up Ravens defense but did Ravens fans acknowledge how beat up the Bengals were when Lamar Jackson was bowling them over in 2019 and 2020?
I really enjoy Harlan, Green, and Collins so it's nice for the Bengals to get this crew for their final game of the season.