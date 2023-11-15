Bengals vs. Ravens final score prediction for Thursday Night Football in Week 11
Predicting the final score of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs in Week 11 of the NFL season, but they’d love to pull off a win against the Baltimore Ravens to get back in the hunt for the AFC North title.
Cincy is an underdog on Thursday Night Football, but there are a few key trends that suggest that Zac Taylor’s group could be worth betting on in this matchup.
I’m using the latest odds for this game to predict the final score for this primetime matchup:
Bengals vs. Ravens odds, spread and total
Bengals score prediction
The Bengals may be underdogs on Thursday night, but I think they have a chance to pull off the upset against the Ravens.
Since the 2021 season, Cincinnati is an impressive 10-2 against the spread and 7-5 straight up as a road underdog, and the team is in a near must-win situation this week.
With Joe Burrow healthy for this game, the Bengals offense should look much better than it did in the first meeting between these teams. Still, I have to give Baltimore’s defense credit, which is why I think the matchup goes just under the total of 46.
Baltimore is going to be able to score on this Cincy defense, but I think the Bengals pull things out late with a close win.
Final score prediction: Bengals 23, Ravens 21
