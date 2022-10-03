Bengals vs Ravens Prediction and Odds for Week 5
The Cincinnati Bengals have clawed their way back to 2-2 after an 0-2 start while the Baltimore Ravens, their Week 5 opponent, are also sitting at 2-2. The AFC North lead is a three-way tie between these two squads and the Browns while the Steelers are in the cellar with a 1-3 record.
Unless a tie occurs, which unfortunately is a possibility every week, we'll have at least one team sitting at 3-2 in the division and it'll come from this game. The Bengals haven't played any Sunday Night Football games during the regular season since October 2018 when they got demolished by the Chiefs.
A lot has changed since then despite the team spiraling into bad football for the next two seasons. They drafted Joe Burrow and have been to a Super Bowl since that curb-stomping they last took on Sunday Night Football.
This game is huge, as it'll set the tone for the Bengals-Ravens rivalry this year. Last season, Cincinnati swept Baltimore and it felt good after how badly the Ravens had beaten up on them in the previous years. How will things go this time?
Bengals vs Ravens Odds Week 5
FanDuel has the Ravens favored by 3 points with a moneyline of -174. The Bengals have a moneyline of +146 and the over/under is set at 47.5 points. The game is going to be played in Baltimore, which explains why the Ravens are 3-point favorites. If this matchup was on a neutral field, it'd be a pick 'em.
Bengals vs Ravens Prediction Week 5
After seeing the Ravens now blow two winnable games, it's hard for me to pick them here. I understand that they have the better head coach and Lamar Jackson is playing at a higher level than Joe Burrow is right now but Baltimore should be 4-0 and they're not because of collapses.
In Week 2, the Ravens had a massive lead over the Dolphins and their defense crumbled and allowed the 'Fins to win that game. Then, this past week, we all saw them get ahead big once again and the offense failed to score a single second-half point. The Ravens used to be a team that had to get up big because they couldn't come from behind and win games but that's not this year's team. Even a big lead doesn't guarantee Baltimore a victory.
With that in mind, I'll pick the underdogs in this one. Give me a 30-24 Bengals victory in M&T Bank Stadium.