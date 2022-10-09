Bengals vs Ravens top prop bet to make for NFL Week 5 game
The Cincinnati Bengals are appearing on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens with first place in the AFC North on the line. The stripes are coming off a Thursday Night Football win over the Dolphins in Week 4 while the Ravens collapsed against the Bills.
Joe Burrow had his best performance of the regular season against the Ravens last year, tossing for over 500 yards when the Baltimore secondary was made up of mostly practice squad members. It was a fun game for Bengals fans and hopefully, the former No. 1 overall pick can make it rain points again this Sunday night.
That brings us to our top prop bet of the week.
Joe Burrow to throw for 325+ yards (+310)
The Ravens defense has allowed the most yardage through four games, per NFL.com, and that means that Burrow is going to get his come Sunday night. The Bengals run game hasn't been stellar so far and that's probably going to force Burrow to make magic happen even more so.
Remember -- This is the same Ravens defense that allowed for Tua Tagovailoa to throw for over 460 yards and six touchdowns just a few weeks ago. They also surrendered over 320 passing yards to Mac Jones in Week 3. These guys weren't putting up impressive passing stats prior to their games against the Ravens and it's time for Burrow to pad the stats this week.
Burrow has only thrown for more than 325 yards once this season and that was in Week 1 against a good Steelers defense. He was also forced to air the ball out more that week due to the Bengals getting behind by multiple scores early on.
While nothing is certain in sports, this feels like a good chance for Joe Burrow to pad his passing stats. You can be the judge on if it's worth the risk to place a bet on though.
