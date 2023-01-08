Bengals vs Ravens Week 18 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals close out their 2022 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens with playoff seeding on the line. To make things as simple as possible, Cincinnati needs to win this game. If they do that and the Bills lose, they'll be the No. 2 seed. If they win and the Bills win, they'll be the No. 3 seed.
The inactives have been released for the rematch between the Bengals and the Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 18 Inactives Report
QB Jake Browning
RB Chris Evans
CB Jalen Davis
OT D'Ante Smith
TE Devin Asiasi
DE Jeff Gunter
Sam Hubbard is back and the Bengals had just one player on their final injury report coming into this game and that was Eli Apple. With him not appearing on the inactives list, Apple is clearly going to be on the field.
Jackson Carman is active this week to serve as a backup tackle. La'el Collins is on IR and it'll be Hakeem Adeniji as the starting right tackle in his place.
Baltimore Ravens Week 18 Inactives Report
QB Lamar Jackson
QB Tyler Huntley
TE Mark Andrews
RB J.K. Dobbins
G Kevin Zeitler
CB Marcus Peters
CB Brandon Stephens
DT Rayshad Nichols
The Ravens are clearly resting their key players and hoping to be healthier for their Wild Card matchoff, which could very well be against the Bengals next week. They'll be playing their third-string quarterback and sitting Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, and other key starters.
There is no reason for this game to be close at all except for when Cincinnati sits their starters in the second half.