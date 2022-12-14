Bengals vs. Ravens: Who is the Best Bet to Win AFC North?
The Cincinnati Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but have steadily fought their way back to the top of the AFC North.
Now, with four weeks left to go in the season, they once again find themselves in a fight for the division crown with the Baltimore Ravens.
They both currently sit at 9-4, but the Ravens have the tiebreaker due to a Week 5 win against Cincinnati. The two will face off for a second time in Week 18 in a game that could decide the division.
So, with that being said, who's going to win the right to host at least one game in the playoffs?
Let's dive into the odds.
Odds to Win the AFC North
Ravens Favored to Win AFC North
With four weeks to go, the Ravens are still slight -135 favorites to win the division.
Let's start off by looking at their remaining schedules.
Ravens Remaining Schedule
- at Browns
- vs Falcons
- vs Steelers
- at Bengals
Bengals Remaining Schedule
- at Buccaneers
- at Patriots
- vs Bills
- vs Ravens
The Bengals have the slightly tougher schedule, which is why they're +135 underdogs to win the division, but I still think they're the bet to make.
The Bengals have been hot lately, and outrank the Ravens in net yards per play. Their offense has been much better than Baltimore's as well, gaining 6.1 yards per play over their last three games, compared to the Ravens who are averaging 5.1.
The obvious other factor is Lamar Jackson's health. The Ravens aren't the same team with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, and they've barely escaped with wins over the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers in the two games they won.
The Ravens are underdogs this week to the Browns, and games against the Falcons and Steelers are no certainly loseable. Meanwhile, the Bengals are favored will be favored the next two weeks, but admittedly have a tough game against the Bills in Week 17.
As long as the two teams have the same record heading into the final week, I'd be more than willing to bet the Bengals get their revenge and capture the division.
It's a tale of two teams trending in the opposite directions. Back the Bengals at plus-money to win the division.
