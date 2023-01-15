Bengals vs Ravens Wild Card Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round for the first time in franchise history. Which team will be 1-0 against the other in the postseason?
The Bengals are the hottest team in the AFC right now while the Ravens have been stumbling down the stretch. If the stripes win this game, they'll head to Buffalo for the divisional round. If they lose, then their season is over and their hopes at making it to a second straight Super Bowl will be dashed.
Here are the inactives for the game.
Cincinnati Bengals Wild Card Inactives Report
RB Chris Evans
CB Jalen Davis
LB Keandre Jones
OG Alex Cappa
DE Raymond Johnson
TE Devin Asiasi
DE Jeff Gunter
No surprises here. We knew that Alex Cappa wouldn't be playing due to an ankle injury that he sustained in the Week 18 matchup against these very same Ravens. It'll be Max Scharping in his place at right guard.
Baltimore Ravens Wild Card Inactives Report
QB Lamar Jackson
DB Brandon Stephens
RB Kenyan Drake
CB Damarion Williams
OL Trystan Colon
WR Binjimen Victor
TE Charlie Kolar
The biggest name here is obviously Lamar Jackson, who will not start at quarterback for the Ravens. It'll be Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown doing some split action at the signal-caller position, which might throw the Bengals defense off a bit.