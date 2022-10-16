Bengals vs Saints best bet to make for NFL Week 6 game
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to get back to .500 this weekend but they'll have to get through the New Orleans Saints (who are also looking to get to .500). The stripes were finally able to get their run game going last week and that'll be a major key to victory for Week 6.
Joe Mixon had gotten off to a rough start this season and that was troubling, especially when considering that he had just put together the best numbers of his career. Hopefully, Mixon and the run game is officially back on track.
Mixon leads us to our best bet of the week, with the odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Joe Mixon 80+ Rushing Yards (+182)
The Saints, despite having a pretty solid defense, has struggled with stopping the run this year. They've surrendered over 100 yards rushing in all but one game this year and have allowed for two running backs to rush for over 100 yards in a game. That bodes well for Mixon.
This past week, Kenneth Walker had 88 yards on the ground while Rashaad Penny had 54 yards rushing. Penny left the game early, which allowed for Walker to have the big game he ended up putting together.
Mixon rushed for 78 yards last week, which could make this bet risky but there's a solid chance that he can get past the 80-yard mark against what's been a vulnerable Saints run defense. Mixon running for at least 90 yards is set at +280, which was a bet I considered including here too. I went with the 80+ though since the Bengals do sometimes use Samaje Perine in the run game as well, which could take away from Mixon's carries.
Do you think this bet is worth the risk?
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change