Bengals vs Saints: Breaking down the Week 6 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road again. This time, they'll be headed down south to square off against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are 2-3 and looking to turn the wides in Week 6.
Cincinnati, coming off a Super Bowl loss in February, had high hopes for the season but quickly fell in the hole with an 0-2 record. They bounced back over the next two weeks and got the record back to .500 but then lost last week to drop back to under .500 with a 2-3 record.
New Orleans, on the other hand, started the season off with a win and then lost their next three games. They bounced back in Week 5 to get the record back to 2-3 rather than 1-4, saving their season in the process.
Who's on the call for Bengals vs Saints in Week 6?
In the booth for Bengals/Saints will be Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and A.J. Ross. Gumble is the play-by-play announcer and previously had Trent Green as his color commentator but that's now Archuleta's job in this crew. Archuleta played safety in the NFL for seven years, spending time with St. Louis, Washington, Chicago, and Oakland. Ross is a sideline reporter for CBS.
This is an intriguing matchup and this is a decent broadcast team assigned to cover the game. Hopefully, they end up calling a Bengals victory!