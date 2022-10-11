Bengals vs Saints Prediction and Odds for Week 6
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) hit the road one more time to face the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in a battle of the Who Dey and Who Dat nations.
The teams had very different experiences in Week 5 with the Bengals losing a defensive battle against the Ravens in primetime to drop to 2-3 while the Saints won an offensive slugfest over the Seahawks to get their first victory since Week 1.
Some Bengals fans might be looking at this matchup and licking their chops but the Saints offense finally got things going in Week 5. Oh, and guess who they're led by? The one and only ANDY DALTON! Dalton took over in Week 4 for an injured Jameis Winston and got his first win as a Saint last week.
Bengals vs Saints Odds Week 6
The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel with a moneyline of -126. New Orleans' moneyline sits at +108 and the over/under is set at 43.5 points. If this game were to be played in Cincinnati, the Bengals would be 4.5-point favorites but it's in the Big Easy so they only get a 1.5 nod over the home team.
Bengals vs Saints Prediction Week 6
The Bengals might be coming off of a loss but that shouldn't stop them from winning this game. New Orleans has been a mess this season with either their offense not clicking or their defense not clicking. If it's the offense, the Bengals defense should have no problem making things more difficult and if it's the Saints defense that struggles, maybe the Cincinnati offense can have a bounce back game.
Give me a 24-17 Bengals victory on the road.
