Bengals vs Saints top prop bet to make for NFL Week 6 game
The Cincinnati Bengals head down south this weekend for a date with the New Orleans Saints. Both teams sit at 2-3 and took different paths to get there.
For Joe Burrow, this game will be meaningful because he spent a lot of time in Louisiana during his LSU years. He means a lot to the state and vice versa.
WynnBET has a Joe Burrow prop bet that is worth taking a look at.
Joe Burrow throwing for 1st quarter TD (+190)
A lot of attention was on Zac Taylor and the play-calling this past week after the loss on Sunday Night Football. Burrow couldn't capitalize on a weak Ravens secondary that had previously given up the most yards in the league.
If that's the case, then why is betting on Burrow to throw for a first quarter touchdown a wise move?
With the Bengals offense getting humbled last week, it's not unfathomable to think they come out guns blazing in this matchup with the Saints. New Orleans' defense is good but they got torched by Geno Smith and big plays last week. Not to mention, Smith took the Seahawks down the field in just five plays that was capped with him throwing a touchdown to D.K. Metcalf.
Cincinnati had to listen to how their offense messed everything up last week so it feels like they could put points on the board early in this one.
For what it's worth, Burrow has thrown for two touchdowns in the first quarter so far this season and both of those came in Week 3 against the Jets. This shows that it's absolutely possible for Burrow and the boys to get off to a hot start.
Do you think this bet is worth the risk?
