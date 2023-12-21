Bengals vs. Steelers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Tee Higgins will step up)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Bengals-Steelers matchup in NFL Week 16.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have swapped positions in the playoff standings, as Cincy is the No. 6 seed while the Steelers are out of the playoff picture entering Week 16.
The Bengals have won three straight with Jake Browning under center, an impressive feat for a team many thought wouldn’t make the playoffs with Joe Burrow going down.
Browning has led the team to some high-scoring games, and if he does in Week 16, the Bengals will be in a good spot to win against a Steelers team that has struggled on offense and is likely going to start Mason Rudolph at quarterback.
With that in mind, how should we bet on the prop market in this matchup? I have three players to consider to score a touchdown in Week 16:
Whether you decide to tail or fade these picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 16.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game and their team wins!
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bengals vs. Steelers
- Tee Higgins anytime touchdown scorer
- Joe Mixon anytime touchdown scorer
- Najee Harris anytime touchdown scorer
Tee Higgins anytime touchdown scorer
Tee Higgins should have a massive role for the Bengals in Week 16 with Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) likely to miss this game.
Higgins made not one, but two touchdown catches in Week 15, and he looked his best since returning from a hamstring injury that he dealt with earlier this season.
I expect Browning to look his way often against a Steelers team that is banged up in the secondary – especially at safety.
Joe Mixon anytime touchdown scorer
The Bengals’ three-game winning streak has been powered by Joe Mixon, who has scored in each game, totaling four touchdowns over that stretch.
Mixon has multiple games with 20+ touches over that stretch, and he’s been a threat on the ground and through the air for the Bengals.
Over his last eight games, Mixon has hit paydirt in seven of them. He’s a great bet to score this week.
Najee Harris anytime touchdown scorer
With Rudolph under center, I expect the Steelers to lean a little more on their running game in this one.
Cincinnati has struggled to stop the run (allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season), and Harris is the preferred goal-line back for the Steelers.
The former first-round pick has scored just once in the last four weeks, but this is a really favorable matchup for him to get into the end zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.